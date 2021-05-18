Advertisement
OPP investigating pair of deaths in Petrolia, Ont.
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 2:37PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Petrolia, Ont.
On Monday, police attended a home on Portland Street to check on the residents. That's when police located the bodies of two people.
A cause of death has not yet been determined. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.