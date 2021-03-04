MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people are facing trafficking charges after provincial police seized an estimated $46,000 in drugs from a Michigan Line home.

Police searched the residence on Wednesday following a drug trafficking investigation in the Camlachie area, just east of Sarnia.

The OPP's Lambton County and Elgin-Middlesex County Community Street Crimes Unit teamed up to execute the warrant.

Police say cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms were seized.

As a result, a 42-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Plympton-Wyoming, were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were released with future court dates in Sarnia.