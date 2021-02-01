LONDON, ONT. -- Three Lambton County residents are facing charges following the seizure of $57,000 worth of drugs and property.

On Jan.28, police raided a home on Nauvoo Road in Brooke-Alvinston Township and recovered suspected methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, cannabis and a stolen lawn tractor from Oxford County.

The trio are facing numerous possession and trafficking charges as well as Cannabis Act violations and possession of property obtained by crime.

They have been released and will appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.