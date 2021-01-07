LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have arrested and charged two people after a raid on Victoria Street in Watford on Thursday

Police executed a search warrant and say they discovered numerous drugs including cocaine, MDMA, LSD, psilocybin and oxycodone. Canadian currency was also seized.

Police say they have charged a 22-year-old Watford resident and an 18-year-old Strathroy resident with the following:

possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

possession of a Schedule I substance

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, pursuant to the Cannabis Act

Police estimate the total value of the seizure is over $10,000.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia at a later date.