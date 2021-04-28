LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP have identified a body that was found in the St. Clair River near Sombra, Ont. earlier this month.

Police were notified of the discovery around 8:30 a.m. April 11.

It was found near Fawn Island.

Police say David Jurado's death has been deemed non-suspicious. He was a resident of the United States.

The investigation continues.