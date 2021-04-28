Advertisement
OPP identify body found in St. Clair River as U.S. resident
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 4:39PM EDT
An image of an Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit vessel (image courtesy: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP have identified a body that was found in the St. Clair River near Sombra, Ont. earlier this month.
Police were notified of the discovery around 8:30 a.m. April 11.
It was found near Fawn Island.
Police say David Jurado's death has been deemed non-suspicious. He was a resident of the United States.
The investigation continues.