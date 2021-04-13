Advertisement
Body found in St. Clair River, police say death was not suspicious
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 2:53PM EDT
An image of an Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit vessel (image courtesy: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP say the discovery of a body in the St. Clair River near Sombra, Ont. is not suspicious.
Police were notified on Sunday around 8:30 a.m.
It was found near Fawn Island.
Police say an autopsy has been performed and the death has been deemed non-suspicious.
The identity of the deceased is not known at this time, but police believe they were a resident of the United States.
The investigation continues.