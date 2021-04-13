LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP say the discovery of a body in the St. Clair River near Sombra, Ont. is not suspicious.

Police were notified on Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

It was found near Fawn Island.

Police say an autopsy has been performed and the death has been deemed non-suspicious.

The identity of the deceased is not known at this time, but police believe they were a resident of the United States.

The investigation continues.