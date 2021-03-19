LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating after human remains were found on Walpole Island near Wallaceburg.

Police located the remains Wednesday.

OPP say the death is suspicious, but say there is threat to public safety.

The investigation continues and police will update the media when information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.