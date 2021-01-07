LONDON, ONT -- A 16-year-old Chatham youth is facing several charges following a fight that saw three people injured with a knife.

The fight took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day at a residence on Austin Road on Walpole Island First Nation.

According to police two people came to the address and a fight broke out which left three people struck by a knife.

All three victims were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect fled to a neighboring home.

Police say at one point a gun was fired but it is unclear if it was at anyone in particular.

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old and charged them with Assault with a Weapon (three counts) and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking.

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to public safety.