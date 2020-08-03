LONDON, ONT. -- Southwest Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford Counties, is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are currently 166 cumulative confirmed cases across the two counties and 70 confirmed ongoing cases.

There are no new deaths being reported. They remain at five.

The majority of the cases reside in Aylmer with 38.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new cases of the virus in the region Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 679 with 588 resolved cases.

The death toll from the virus remains at 57 in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile, London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will be both open on Civic Holiday Monday..

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Oakridge Arena facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.