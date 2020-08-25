LONDON, ONT. -- London's Victoria Park will once again be the stage for protestors this weekend demanding the defunding of police agencies across Canada.

On Wednesday, the Coalition for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) Liberation announced a nationwide day of protest slated for Saturday in London, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton, Moncton and Halifax.

Organizers are asking governments at all three levels to reallocate funds for police toward community initiatives with the goal of ending systemic racism.

Such initiatives include, investing in mental health services and safer traffic responses and establishing civilian conflict resolution services to replace policing of smaller infractions.

The protest will get underway Saturday at 2 p.m. at Victoria Park.