LONDON, ONT. -- During the 1990s they performed around the world, but no matter where they have been the McAuley Boys of London have faced racism - even here at home.

“Within one month of getting my licence I was pulled over four times for nothing,” said Mark McAuley, who is now a corporate lawyer working in Toronto.

His brother George McAuley, who is a high school teacher, says it’s disturbing.

“It's always going to be upsetting, but I think the most upsetting part is when people try to deny that it exists,” he added.

The brothers are hoping this weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally, being held in front of London City Hall on June 20, will lead to systemic change for all.

“More awareness more conversation, more honest conversation about what we can do to change our race relations,” is the hope, said Gary McAuley, who is now a record producer.

“Whether you're, black, pink, yellow, brown whatever, can you change for the better, to see a man and a woman for the content of their character and not the colour of their skin.”

The brothers all agreed they don’t want to be back in 20 years still fighting the same fight.

They want change for good and they want lasting change.