

Scott Miller, CTV London





Lance Giesbrecht is Canada’s Fastest Electrician.

The owner of ELG Electric in Goderich, Giesbrecht completed a complicated series of electrical tasks in one minute and one second to take top spot in the Ideal Industries Elite Tradesmen National Championships.

It earned him a ticket to Florida to compete against America’s fastest electricians in December.

He didn’t win, but had a lot of fun and met a lot of fellow “fast fixers.”

Giesbrecht recognizes that his customers may not want him to be too fast when he’s working on their homes, and he’s not going for speed on the job site.

Electrical work and competition are two different things.

He says he’s eager to get the 2019 competition underway, in a few weeks.