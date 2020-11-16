MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police have laid a number of charges in connection with a pair of fires on Lanark Court earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for two separate townhouses that were on fire.

One of the fires also caused extensive damage to a neighbouring townhouse. No injuries were reported in either fire.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fires were the result of arson.

As a result, a 29-year-old of no fixed address was arrested last Monday.

He has been charged with:

  • two counts of arson with disregard for human life
  • two counts of arson (damage to property)
  • possession of incendiary material
  • two counts of mischief endangering life
  • two counts of mischief over $5,000
  • intent to destroy or damage property by placing or throwing an explosive substance

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.