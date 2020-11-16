Advertisement
Multiple arson charges laid in Sarnia, Ont. townhouse fires
Crews battle a fire in Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Source: Sarnia Professional Firefighters / Twitter)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police have laid a number of charges in connection with a pair of fires on Lanark Court earlier this month.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for two separate townhouses that were on fire.
One of the fires also caused extensive damage to a neighbouring townhouse. No injuries were reported in either fire.
An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fires were the result of arson.
As a result, a 29-year-old of no fixed address was arrested last Monday.
He has been charged with:
- two counts of arson with disregard for human life
- two counts of arson (damage to property)
- possession of incendiary material
- two counts of mischief endangering life
- two counts of mischief over $5,000
- intent to destroy or damage property by placing or throwing an explosive substance
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.