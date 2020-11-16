MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police have laid a number of charges in connection with a pair of fires on Lanark Court earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for two separate townhouses that were on fire.

One of the fires also caused extensive damage to a neighbouring townhouse. No injuries were reported in either fire.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fires were the result of arson.

As a result, a 29-year-old of no fixed address was arrested last Monday.

He has been charged with:

two counts of arson with disregard for human life

two counts of arson (damage to property)

possession of incendiary material

two counts of mischief endangering life

two counts of mischief over $5,000

intent to destroy or damage property by placing or throwing an explosive substance

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.