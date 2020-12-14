LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in North Perth last week.

OPP say they were notified of the crash just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the intersection of Perth Road 164 (Highway 23) and Line 84, south of Listowel.

An eastbound car on Line 84 and a southbound motorcycle on Road 164 slammed into each other. Line 84 is controlled by stop signs.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was then airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance. The person's condition is stable, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say more information will be released once its available.