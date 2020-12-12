LONDON, ONT -- One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in the municipality of North Perth on Friday.

Perth County OPP say on Friday just after 6:00 p.m. OPP, paramedic service and North Perth fire department responded to a collision at the intersection of Perth Road 164 and Line 84, just south of Listowel.

A car travelling east bound on Line 84 and a motorcycle travelling southbound on Road 164 collided at the intersection.

#PerthOPP on scene of serious collision on Hwy 23 at Ln 84. Eastbound car and southbound motorcycle collided. Driver of motorcycle being transported by Ornge. #PerthEMS & @NorthPerthFire assisting. Intersection to be closed during the investigation.@NorthPerth1 @PerthCounty ^jj pic.twitter.com/87tao4jxmg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 12, 2020

The intersection is controlled by a stop sign in the east and west directions.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The area of Perth Road 164 between Barnett Street and Line 81 remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.