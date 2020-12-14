MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 26-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a crash at Wellington Road and Harlech Gate last month has died, London police say.

She has been identified as Parul Saini of London, and police say she died in hospital late last week.

Saini was injured in a serious two-vehicle collision on the night of Nov. 23 that left both vehicles with significant damage.

A 24-year-old male also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated in hospital before being released.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

A Facebook post from the Firehouse Subs location on Wellington indicates she worked there and expresses condolences to her family.

"Our deepest sympathies are with her family at this difficult time. Parul was such a wonderful person to work with. Everyone in the restaurant will miss her ready smile and helpful attitude."