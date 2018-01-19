

CTV London





There are new charges in an ongoing police investigation into assaults and violent robberies where students live near Western University and Fanshawe College.

Police said Friday that two more teenagers have been charged and three teens already charged have added offences.

The investigation began last May and in November police laid more than 40 charges. One adult, and twelve youths were charged.

Over the past week, a 16-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested and charge.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. He is expected to appear in London court on February 26 in relation to the charges.

A 13-year-old London youth was charged with public mischief divert suspicion from self or cause another to be suspected. He is also expected to appear in London court on February 26.

In addition, three of the previously charged individuals are also facing new charges.

A 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and William Tapia, 18, all of London, have been charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

Officers continue to investigate incidents involving large groups of people (both men and women) assaulting others or entering homes while the residences are occupied.

In one of the incidents on Patricia Street, a resident had invited friends over, but noticed two women who were not invited had entered the home.

When asked to leave, one of the women allegedly assaulted one of the residents, at which point a number of other individuals forced their way into the home and a large fight ensued.

Police have warned residents in areas of the city where students reside to lock their doors and windows.