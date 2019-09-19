Featured
More charges laid in stabbing, shooting on Wonderland Road
Lucas Townend, 23, is seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 10:32AM EDT
London police have laid additional charges in connection with a disturbance on Friday in the area of Sherwood Forest Mall.
Officers responded to the north London parking lot and found a man suffering from stab wounds and reports of a gunshot having been heard.
An 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, police revealed additional charges have been filed against two of the four people initially arrested in the investigation and a fifth person has been charged by way of a warrant.
A 26-year-old London man is now facing charges of pointing a firearm and reckless discharge of a fire arm in addition to the earlier firearms charges.
A 21-year-old London man who had also been facing weapons charges is now facing an additional charge of assault with a weapon.
Police were looking for 23-year-old Lucas Townend, who was charged by warrant with three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
They arrested him Thursday evening without incidence.
The other two suspects remain in custody.