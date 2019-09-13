London police are investigating following a stabbing outside a west London plaza.

Police say they were called to the parking lot of the Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road North just after midnight for a disturbance.

According to EMS an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that the man was suffering from a stab wound.

A gunshot was also reported in the area.

Police found evidence that a gun had been fired and were able to recover a firearm during their investigations. No one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Four people were arrested on scene and remain in custody. Police do not believe the incident to be random.

Several police cruisers were observed in the area of the Tim Hortons at Sherwood Forest Mall.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.