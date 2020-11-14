LONDON, ONT -- Members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huron County detachment are advising members of the public that an animal described by witnesses as a cougar has been seen on two separate occasions in Goderich within the past two days.

OPP says a Goderich resident saw the animal on the Maitland Trail in the Maitland Road South area on Thursday.

The apparent cougar then walked into the bush.

A day later a second individual reported seeing a similar animal in the Maple and Cambridge street area.

If you see an animal that may fit the description of a cougar, do not to approach the animal. Instead, call the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122.