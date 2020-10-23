MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Lang's Off-Road on Elgin Road, which sells and services motorcycles and off-road vehicles, has been seriously damaged by fire.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday, destroying the showroom and shop of the Dorchester, Ont. business.

OPP say upon arrival officers could see flames in the windows of the business.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Damage is estimaged at over a million dollars, but no injuries were reported.

A post on the company's Facebook page asked for patience.

"We’re already working to rebuild, and we’ll be back stronger than ever, but please be patient with us as we take stock of what has happened and try to organize rebuilding."

<br />