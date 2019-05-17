

Scott Miller, CTV London





Daniel Krieger says he was shocked when he wasn’t allowed to take his service dog, Eden, on a food delivery to the Travelodge Hotel in Owen Sound, Ont.

He says it didn’t happen just once, it’s happened twice in the past three months, and he caught the latest interaction on video.

Krieger, who has life-threatening food allergies, requires Eden as a medical alert service animal.

He says he’s been stopped at the front desk of the hotel, and told he can’t take Eden with him to deliver food to hotel guests.

One of the managers at the Travelodge Hotel in Owen Sound says they only allows pets on the first floor of the building to protect people with allergies.

They also just instituted a policy within the past month, to not allow food delivery people past the front desk.

According to Accesibility for Ontarians with Disability Act, "If a person with a disability is accompanied by a guide dog or other service animal, the provider of goods or services shall ensure that the person is permitted to enter the premises with the animal and to keep the animal with him or her unless the animal is otherwise excluded by law from the premises."

Krieger says he's hopeful for an apology from Travelodge, and that education is provided for them and others regarding the rules around service dogs in Ontario.