LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV in Oxford County Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 19 (Plank Line) between Salford Road and McBeth Road.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours for the investigation and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Nancy Kuney of Tillsonburg.