Identity released in fatal crash south of Ingersoll, Ont.
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 7:19PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 10:55AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV in Oxford County Friday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 19 (Plank Line) between Salford Road and McBeth Road.
Highway 19 was closed for several hours for the investigation and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.
The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Nancy Kuney of Tillsonburg.
1 person deceased after dump truck and SUV collide head-on. #Hwy19 is currently closed between Salford Rd and McBeth Rd. Investigation continuing. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/adj2DCbPjw— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 14, 2021