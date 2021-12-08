MLHU and SWPH report 57 total COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 20 cases and two new deaths.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,160 cases and 254 related deaths (none new), with 14,617 cases resolved leaving 289 active.

The seven-day moving average climbed to 36.1, up from 34.3 on Tuesday. A month ago, the average had dipped below nine cases.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 47.3 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 45 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 12 inpatients with COVID-19, two fewer in the last 24 hours, while there are fewer than five cases in in adult Critical Care and fewer than five in Children's Hospital.

Outbreaks are active at Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Riverside Public School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School, West Oaks French Immersion Public School and Kidzone Day Care Centre.

An outbreak at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School has been declared over.

Three schools, St. Marguerite, St Mary Choir and Orchestra and St. Nicholas Catholic School are closed due to the number required quarantine after possible exposure to the Omicron variant.

The MLHU reported Tuesday that at least one case linked to a cluster of 40 cases with 171 high-risk close contacts has been confirmed as the Omicron variant.

Outbreaks also continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

SWPH is reporting 20 new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties – a significant dip from Tuesday's total -- and two deaths. Currently, 11 patients are in hospital, with four in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 55 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 38 and Tillsonburg with 31.

There are active outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg, Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer and South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 20 new, 199 active, 5,579 total, 5,275 resolved, 105 deaths (two new)

Grey-Bruce – one new, 44 active, 2,586 total, 2,515 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 108 active, 3,568 total, 3,395 resolved, 57 deaths

Huron-Perth – 68 active, 2,620 total, 2,482 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 55 active, 4,446 total, 4,313 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections and eight additional deaths on Wednesday.