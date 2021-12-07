Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in London region: MLHU

A day after a cluster of COVID-19 cases "highly likely" linked to the Omicron variant were reported, one case with the new variant has been confirmed, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The health unit was informed Tuesday afternoon that whole genome sequencing of the sample was completed and confirms that Omicron has arrived in Middlesex-London.

On Monday, the MLHU reported that based on travel history and screening positive for a specific marker associated with Omicron, there was a "strong probability" that the variant had arrived in the region.

The two cases were linked to travellers who arrived in London from Nigeria in late November.

There are now 40 cases connected to the cluster, which officials say involves 171 high-risk close contacts.

So far a number of locations from day cares to a church have been associated with the cluster or potential close contacts including:

God's Favourite House church (14 cases)

Princess Elizabeth Public School (one case)

Delaware Public School (two cases)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Elementary School (five cases)

St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School (three cases)

St. Mary Choir and Orchestra Catholic School (two cases)

The three Catholic schools have closed for the week due to the large number of staff and students required to self-isolate as a result of being possible close contacts.

The health unit says it is continuing to follow up with persons under investigation for the variant and close contacts of confirmed cases.