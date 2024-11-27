Measles case confirmed by SWPH

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting a new case of measles in a patient who may have exposed others.

Officials say the unvaccinated child was at the St. Thomas Elgin General Emergency Department over the weekend and is now currently hospitalized.

The child was also inside the Aylmer ultrasound and Aylmer Family Dental Clinics Nov. 21.

Health officials say anyone who was inside those facilities and does not have up to date vaccinations should contact public health.