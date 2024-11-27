LONDON
London

    • Measles case confirmed by SWPH

    (File) (File)
    Share

    Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting a new case of measles in a patient who may have exposed others.

    Officials say the unvaccinated child was at the St. Thomas Elgin General Emergency Department over the weekend and is now currently hospitalized. 

    The child was also inside the Aylmer ultrasound and Aylmer Family Dental Clinics Nov. 21.

    Health officials say anyone who was inside those facilities and does not have up to date vaccinations should contact public health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News