Missing St. Thomas woman has ties to London and Strathroy
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:43AM EDT
St. Thomas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Kelly (Pye) Rice, 35, was last seen walking away from a Dunkirk Street residence yesterday around noon after an argument.
She was wearing a green t-shirt and black sweat pants.
Rice is described as 35 years of age, 5’5″, average build with long black hair that is usually in a bun. Rice may have ties to the London and Strathroy areas.
If you know of her whereabouts, please contact St. Thomas Police 519-631-1224 or www.stps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca