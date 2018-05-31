

CTV London





St. Thomas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Kelly (Pye) Rice, 35, was last seen walking away from a Dunkirk Street residence yesterday around noon after an argument.

She was wearing a green t-shirt and black sweat pants.

Rice is described as 35 years of age, 5’5″, average build with long black hair that is usually in a bun. Rice may have ties to the London and Strathroy areas.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact St. Thomas Police 519-631-1224 or www.stps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca