LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex-London is now officially in the orange-restrict level under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

The region is one of three to move into a higher level.

The move was announced Friday following recent spikes in cases largely tied to ongoing outbreaks at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital.

The orange level includes all restrictions already in place under yellow, but includes tighter rules for some businesses.

For example hair salons and barber shops can no longer provide any service that requires the removal of a mask, meaning to shaves of beard trims.

Other additional restrictions include:

Restaurants, bars and event spaces can seat a maximum of 50 patrons indoors, maximum of four people per table, stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m., close by 10 p.m., screen all patrons

Strip clubs must close to operate only as a restaurant or bar

Sports/fitness facilities can have a maximum of 50 people in weight/exercise areas and classes, patrons must be screened, patrons can only be in a facility for 90 minutes unless engaged in sport and no spectators except parents/guardians

Retail stores must now screen patrons

A full list of regulations can be found here.