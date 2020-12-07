LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 within its schools.

There is now a third active case at Westminister Secondary School, meanwhile the board also confirmed two cases at East Elgin Secondary School.

Positive cases have also been confirmed at Elgin Court Public School and Parkside Collegiate Institute.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit there are currently 20 active cases within local schools.

You can see the full list of active cases here.

In each case TVDSB says that members of the affected schools’ communities were immediately notified.

All schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

On Monday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 for the region.