MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a return to near record high counts.

The region set a new daily record last week with 46 cases reported Wednesday – the highest since the pandemic started in March – while another 43 cases were reported on Thursday (the second-highest to date) and 39 on Sunday.

Monday’s total makes it the second-highest day ever recorded in the London region.

The new cases bring the total to 1,864, with 1,482 resolved and 76 deaths, leaving 306 active cases. No new deaths were reported Monday.

The climbing daily totals have largely been attributed to ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital.

Over the weekend the outbreak spread to two new areas, 5IP Cardiology and the 6th Floor Cardiac Offices, leaving eight areas in outbreak.

As of Monday, 71 patients and 60 staff cases have been reported on connection with the outbreak, as well as 13 deaths. That’s one new patient case and four new staff cases in the last 24 hours.

In terms of active cases at the hospital, LHSC says there are 56 inpatients and 46 staff currently positive, with six patients in the ICU.

Other ongoing outbreaks in the areas are at the Parkwood Institute, St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic School and two residences at Western University.

The region's move into the orange-restrict level under Ontario's COVID-19 Response Framework also took effect on Monday.

After a jump in cases in Elgin and Oxford counties over the weekend, Southwestern Public Health issued a letter to the community calling for patience and understanding.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 102 active, 640 total, 530 resolved, eight deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 12 new, 26 active, 682 total, 619 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 20 active, 427 total, 382 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 26 active, 363 total, 337 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 16 new, 51 active, 393 total, 323 resolved, 19 deaths (weekend totals)

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new death over the weekend.

Across Ontario another record was broken, with more than 1,900 new infections reported Monday.