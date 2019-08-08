

West Grey police have arrested four people and issued a warrant for a fifth after a search found methamphetamine valued at $40,000.

Officers searched the home on Louisa Street in Ayton around midday on Monday, and located the drugs as well as cash, scales, measuring and packing material.

As a result a 36-year-old woman, 39-year-old man, two 18 year olds and a minor have each been charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

One of the 18 year olds, Randall Connell, is still being sought by police.