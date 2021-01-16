LONDON, ONT. -- These ninth graders couldn't 'BEE' any more helpful when they decided to create their non-profit organization, 'There's No Plan Bee'.

Meet 14-year-olds, Charlotte Stevenson and Anya Goulem. They decided to work toward a plan to help save bees by creating a website in part to show people how to take care of bees.

Why bees?

"Our science teacher showed a video to the class about the soon extinction of bees, and we realized just how important this issue is."

As bees are dying, it leaves serious consequences for our world as a whole. As pollinators, they play a vital role. As they die off, it creates a ripple effect across ecosystems.

Together, Stevenson and Goulem decided to come up with an idea of how to fundraise and teach their community about bees.

According to their website, bees could be gone within ten years.

The site states, "Bees are also a critical part of the ecosystem. They help the trees, flowers, and food grow and stay alive. The trees, flowers and food are all habitats and resources necessary for most wildlife in the ecosystems. If we didn't have the bees, we would lose many other species with them."

Stevenson and Goulem use their website as a platform to spread awareness. It's also an outlet for those who want to get involved.

"100% of our proceeds go towards helping the bees. The charities that we will be funding are linked on our website."

Of course with winter upon us, as well as COVID-19 regulations, projects are on hold for the time being, but their hope is to create a program on how people can plant flower beds native to our area.

How can people help?

"There are many ways people can help us to save the bees, they can donate to our website or spread the word. Other ways they can help is by letting their dandelions grow in the spring, and not using any pesticides on their lawns."

'There's No Plan Bee' is buzzing with information on their website about how you can help save the bees.