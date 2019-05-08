

CTV London





The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Southwestern Ontario Branch are recognizing 10 students with $20,000 scholarships.

At the 24th annual awards night on Wednesday, exemplary students pursuing a career in manufacturing were given a leg up.

Among those picking up a scholarship are; Heather Chau and Gary Wang of Western University, Tanner Laroque and Eduardo Freitas De Sa of Fanshawe College, Luis Ruiz Navarro and Joshua Duffy of Lambton College, Eric Fehr of East Elgin Secondary School, Nathaniel Taylor-Wesley of Saunders Secondary School, Robbie Jamieson of John Paul II Catholic Secondary School and Quinton Pluzak of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

The Ivey Academy Manufacturer of the Year award was also presented, with Brose Canada picking up the honour for 2019 for their support of hands-on learning for manufacturing education.

Since 1995, $260,000 has been handed out to 176 students aiming for careers in manufacturing, engineering and the skilled trades.