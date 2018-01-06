

CTV London





A 34-year old man is wanted by St. Thomas police following an altercation at a south-end school.

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, police received several calls about a fight involving three students.

One student was struck with an object and had to go to the hospital with minor injuries.

St. Thomas Police say they have grounds to arrest a 34-year-old man who fled the scene.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.