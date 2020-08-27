LONDON, ONT -- A 24-year-old man is facing several charges following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Sarnia, Ont.

Tuesday evening police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1200 block of London Road. Roughly 30 minutes later an officer on patrol found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

However, the driver fled leading to a chase in which he ran several stop signs.

Eventually the driver gave up and pulled over near Mitton Street and Cromwell Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle found other stolen property belonging to several people.

The suspect is charged with theft a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and three counts of property obtained by crime.