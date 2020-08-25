Advertisement
Man rushed to hospital after becoming trapped by tractor near Wingham
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 3:26PM EDT
Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to a property just northeast of Wingham Tuesday afternoon after a man became trapped under a tractor.
Initial reports indicate the man suffered substantial lower body injuries.
OPP, fire and EMS crews were called to the property on Glenannon Road near Gilmour Line just after 2 p.m.
The man was taken to Wingham Airport where Ornge Air Ambulance picked him up for transport to hospital.