Two workers seriously hurt in Hensall industrial accident
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:59PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:07PM EDT
Industrial accident in Hensall Ont. on Aug. 19, 2020. (Scott Miller/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two employees suffered serious injuries after a workplace accident in Hensall Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Thompson's Feed Mill on Nelson Street around 11:21 a.m.
OPP say two employees were hurt when a skid fell on them.
They have been sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Employees could be seen visibly shaken while standing near the scene.
The Ministry of Labour will be investigating.