SEAFORTH, ONT. -- Police are on scene of an accident at a construction site on Kippen Road at Stapleton Avenue, south of Seaforth this hour.

Emergency services were called around 10:20 a.m. after a worker was temporarily buried, following a trench collapse.

Police say the 64-year-old victim was standing near an excavated area on a vacant lot, when the sides collapsed in.

The man fell approximately eight feet and was covered in soil. Witnesses quickly came to his aid, say police.

OPP officials say the man was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted in relation to this workplace injury.