Falling straw bale kills Milverton, Ont. man
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 5:45PM EST
(THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old man has died after a farm accident near Milverton, Ont. over the weekend.
Perth County OPP say emergency services responded to a rural address on Line 51 on Saturday for reports of a death.
According to investigators, the man was accidentally struck by a falling bale of straw in a barn.
Timothy Wagler, 42, of Milverton was pronounced dead at the scene.