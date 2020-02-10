LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old man has died after a farm accident near Milverton, Ont. over the weekend.

Perth County OPP say emergency services responded to a rural address on Line 51 on Saturday for reports of a death.

According to investigators, the man was accidentally struck by a falling bale of straw in a barn.

Timothy Wagler, 42, of Milverton was pronounced dead at the scene.