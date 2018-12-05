

CTV London





Provincial police say one man has died following a crash with a transport truck on Highway 2 east of London.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 2 (Dundas Street) west of Hunt Road around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle and transport truck collided.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. No one was else was injured in the crash.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ryan McClintic of London.

Highway 2 was closed overnight for the investigation between Cobble Hills Road and 15th Line but reopened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Driver enters collision scene

Around 1 a.m., as Middlesex County OPP investigated the crash, officials say a motorist drove around the 'road closed' barriers and entered the collision scene.

When police spoke with the 28-year-old driver, they say they were able to determine that he had consumed alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.