

CTV London





London police say a body recovered from the Thames River on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Colton Arsenijevic of London.

The body was pulled from the water near Gibbons Park after police were alerted to its presence by a 911 call.

Officials say the death is not considered suspicious, but a Coroner's investigation into the cause of death continues.

Anyone who had contact with Arsenijevic since Nov. 2, 2018 is asked to share any information they may have with police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An obituary for the young man says the death was the result of an accident.