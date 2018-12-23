

London police say no foul play is suspected after a body was discovered in the Thames River Saturday morning.

Although the death is not suspicious, police have been unable to determine the cause, following an autopsy Sunday.

They say further testing will need to be done.

Police have also not been able to identify the man and continue to ask for the public's help.

The man is believed to be between 18 and 24 years old.

He is about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds.

He has straight, dark, shoulder-length hair and some dark facial hair. His left ear is pierced.

The man was wearing a purple T-shirt with a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the front, black New Balance athletic pants, short black socks, and black Nike running shoes.

The say he was also wearing a black and bronze curb-link style chain, approximately one quarter inch in diameter.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police 519-661-5670.