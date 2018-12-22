

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





London police were called to the Thames River near Gibbons park Saturday morning after the body of a man was discovered near the river bank.

"The investigation is in the preliminary stages," says Const. Derek Wheeler. "(We) are piecing it together."

Wheeler says police received a 911 call at 9:07 a.m. about the body.

A fire official tells CTV News the body was floating down the river and appears to have been caught on the river bank.

Firefighters were called in with their marine rescue unit to the river off of Wharncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street.

The man has not yet been identified.

Wheeler says there are few details known at this time but he expects more information to be available later on Saturday.

- With files from Brent Lale / CTV London