A 911 call alerts London police to body in river
The London police Major Crimes division has launched an investigation after a body was discovered on the bank of the Thames River. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 22, 2018 2:21PM EST
London police were called to the Thames River near Gibbons park Saturday morning after the body of a man was discovered near the river bank.
"The investigation is in the preliminary stages," says Const. Derek Wheeler. "(We) are piecing it together."
Wheeler says police received a 911 call at 9:07 a.m. about the body.
A fire official tells CTV News the body was floating down the river and appears to have been caught on the river bank.
Firefighters were called in with their marine rescue unit to the river off of Wharncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street.
The man has not yet been identified.
Wheeler says there are few details known at this time but he expects more information to be available later on Saturday.
- With files from Brent Lale / CTV London