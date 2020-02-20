LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are investigating after they say a man exposed himself to three children Thursday morning.

The incident took place between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m as the kids were walking from Bernadette Place to East Park Drive.

The suspect is described as white, 25-years-old, 5’4”, with some scruff on his face and dark, short hair.

He was wearing grey track pants, a grey hoodie with the hood over his head and black shoes.

Police are also searching for a vehicle of interest, a black 4-door sedan with the front passenger's side damaged and missing a gas cap cover.

Contact police if you have information.