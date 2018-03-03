Featured
Body found in Owen Sound park, no foul play suspected
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 11:18AM EST
Foul play is not suspected after the body of a male was found in an Owen Sound park.
A couple walking their dog made the discovery around 5:30 p.m. Friday in MacArthur Park.
Police were called and determined the body was that of a person who was reported missing earlier in the day.
The name of the deceased will not be released out of privacy for the family.