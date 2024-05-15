Listowel, Ont. strongman pushing car 21 kilometers for charity
Cole Brubacher will be putting a few kilometres on his Mazda this weekend — but not how you might imagine.
“On May 19 I’m going to be pushing this car half a marathon. I’m raising money for It Takes a Village, which is a charity that helps homeless people,” said Brubacher.
The 20 year old pulled a truck 10 kilometres last year to raise money for It Takes a Village, raising $7,000 in the process. This year he hopes by pushing his physical limits, he’ll top last year’s goal.
“I want to inspire others to do similar things, maybe not push a car this far, but to get out and challenge themselves, and just bring awareness to causes like this,” said the Bible College student from Listowel.
That’s the purpose of all eight events put on by Jesse Nethercott and the Challenge Accepted Foundation over the past few years: physical feats of strength and endurance for the greater good.
“Cole has been training for months and months. He’s got a job and a life, but he’s going to the gym every day, and trying to eat right. He’s taking a lot of time out of his day to do this. So, it’s amazing. I’m excited,” said Nethercott.
Cole’s 21 kilometre car push will start at 7 a.m. on May 19 outside the Steve Kerr Memorial Arena in Listowel. While he has been training for months, he’s not yet pushed his car the length he intends to on Sunday.
“I haven’t done 21 kilometres yet. The most I’ve done is 10 kilometres, which took me about five hours. I figured I didn’t want to do the 21 kilometres until I had to. No need to do it twice,” said Brubacher with a chuckle.
There will be food and entertainment and raffles as part of Cole’s push on Sunday.
You can learn more and/or donate on the Challenge Accepted Foundation website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
'The Fly' has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
A barge slammed into a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a smaller and separate island that is home to a university, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Latest updates on the biggest wildfires burning in Canada
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
OPINION If you think you can’t focus for long, you’re right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.