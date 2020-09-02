MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Cameron Doig, 61, a Seaforth, Ont. golf pro charged earlier this year in connection with alleged historical sexual offences, is now also facing a civil lawsuit.

The Seaforth Golf Course and Seaforth Golf and Country Club are also named in the $1.5-million lawsuit, filed by Strosberg, Sasso, Sutts LLP.

The suit alleges that between the ages of 13 and 17, the plaintiff was repeatedly sexually abused by Doig, during his time as her golf coach in the mid-1990s.

The incidents allegedly began in 1995 when she was 13, with inappropriate comments, escalating the following year and becoming physical, continuing until she left the area in 2000.

The lawsuit claims Doig exhibited similar behavior with other young female employees, volunteers and athletes, “which normalized the behavior in her mind.”

It continues that Doig, “manipulated [her] by giving and withdrawing his acceptance and approval in accordance with her willingness to submit to the abuse.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the facility where Doig was employed is liable, and was negligent in its duty to care for a minor who was training and working at the facility.

Doig is facing eight sex-related offences in connection with the woman represented in the lawsuit, as well as a charge of indecent assault in connection with an incident in the 1970s.

Management at the Seaforth Golf Course tells CTV News they will not be commenting on the lawsuit.

A family representative says Doig will also not be making any comment at this time.

The allegations have not been tested in court.