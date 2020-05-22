LONDON, ONT -- A man who worked as a golf instructor is facing sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents with a teenager back in the 1990s.

Cameron Doig of Huron East was working in the Seaforth area when the alleged incidents took place.

He was a supervisor and golf instructor to the victim at the time according to OPP.

Doig was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, and voyeurism.

Doig is part of a well known golfing family in the Seaforth area working as a course professional and instructor.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding these charges to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.