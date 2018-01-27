Featured
Man accused of assault wanted in two jurisdictions
A St. Thomas man is in custody following his arrest on Friday, March 10, 2017 in which an officer was injured.
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 11:14AM EST
The St. Thomas police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged domestic assault.
Police were called to a Talbot Street address about 1:50 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic dispute.
Police say a 24-year-old woman had been assaulted by her 26-year-old boyfriend.
When officers confronted the man he fled on foot and remains at large.
The woman did not require medical attention.
The man is also wanted for breach of probabtion and for other unrelated charges in another jurisdiction.