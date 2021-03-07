LONDON, ONT. -- Moe Al-Kaissy, 23, recalls what was going through his mind as he was clinging to a speeding vehicle that he alleges was stolen from Sport Motors, a family run dealership on Oxford Street in London, Ont.

"It was just very scary for me. Like I genuinely thought I was going to die," said Al-Kaissy.

"At one point I had to grab on to the wiper arm because I was sliding off and my feet got dragged onto the street and my shoes got lost- my socks got ripped. My feet are all ripped up right now."

Moe's older brother Mustafa says the suspects called inquiring about a vehicle. A few hours later, they showed up to take a look at the car.

"Moe goes over to show them the vehicle. They walk around it and he says can 'I hear it running' so we fired it up for him. Now the key was in Moe's pocket. At that time he was not authorized to test drive it."

Mustafa says the suspect got inside the car, and asked to make a phone call and that's when he took off in the vehicle, striking Moe.

"I had no option other than to get on top of the hood because he hit me on my knee."

The suspect vehicle was captured on several surveillance cameras leaving the lot with Moe clinging on to the hood as the suspect sped down Oxford Street to Highbury Avenue.

That's when Moe says he decided to let go, fearing that if the car made it onto Highbury Avenue it would accelerate at a higher rate of speed.

A second vehicle, which can be seen in the video, drives past Moe as he falls off the car, almost striking him as it passed by.

"We've been doing this for a very long time and we've never encountered such a situation where somebody comes in broad daylight, runs you over and almost kills you and steals your car."

Al-Kaissy says the vehicle's GPS tracker shows the car is currently in North York. London police confirm they're investigating the auto theft.

The brothers say they are sharing their story publicly to raise awareness and prevent this from happening to other dealerships

"A car is replaceable, but a human life isn't and that's what most important."